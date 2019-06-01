New Hanover County Relay for Life event brings together thousands to help fight cancer

NHC Relay for Life is Saturday, June 1. (Relay For Life of Tift County)
By Gabrielle Williams | June 1, 2019 at 7:11 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 7:11 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Relay For Life of New Hanover County kicks off Saturday afternoon.

Relay For Life is American Cancer Society’s fundraiser dedicated to help communities attack cancer. 1 out of 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Relay For Life works to raise money and awareness for just that.

Saturday, June 1 at Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington is where the Relay For Life fundraiser for New Hanover County.

There will be inflatable obstacle courses, a dunk tank, and photo booth. There will also be a good truck, a DJ, and a local entertainment performer.

The event is from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. For more details on the event, click here.

