New Hanover County Relay for Life event brings together thousands to help fight cancer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Relay For Life of New Hanover County kicks off Saturday afternoon.
Relay For Life is American Cancer Society’s fundraiser dedicated to help communities attack cancer. 1 out of 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Relay For Life works to raise money and awareness for just that.
Saturday, June 1 at Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington is where the Relay For Life fundraiser for New Hanover County.
There will be inflatable obstacle courses, a dunk tank, and photo booth. There will also be a good truck, a DJ, and a local entertainment performer.
The event is from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. For more details on the event, click here.
