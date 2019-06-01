May heat breaks several historic weather records

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We knew it was hot this May, but according to the National Weather Center, it was one for the books!
Numbers released Saturday confirm this past month took the cake for highest May temperature on record for Friday’s 101 degree heat. Before, the highest temperature on the books was 98 degrees. This May was also the first one Wilmington reached 100 degrees in May.
Wilmington’s heatwave also broke the record for the highest average May temperature.
As far as rainfall goes, this was the third driest May on record with just .63 inches of rain.
