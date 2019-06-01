First Alert Forecast: temperatures trending slightly cooler to kick off June

Today also marks the start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season. A look into the Atlantic basin this morning shows some stirring with an area of low pressure on the western Yucatan Peninsula. Odds for development are low to medium in the next 2-5 days, and favorable for development as it stays over the water. To get prepared for the season ahead, be sure to check out and update your Hurricane preparedness kit with the resources available on our First Alert Hurricane Page.