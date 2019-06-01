First Alert Forecast: temperatures trending slightly cooler to kick off June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Are you ready to move on from May? If not, I’m sure you’re ready if you aren’t a fan of this persistent, broiling, desiccating, and suffocating Carolina high pressure ridge weather pattern. May 2019 was one of the hottest and driest Mays ever recorded in Wilmington and the Cape Fear Region. Overall: Wilmington measured .29 inches of rain this month. Compared to last year, where rain totaled 14.36 inches. Your First Alert Forecast for the first day of June highlights the following:
Saturday: Expect partly cloudy skies, a 20-30% chance of a leftover shower or storm in the morning, northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, and highs in the more seasonable middle and upper 80s.
Saturday night: Partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures should fall back to the upper 60s as northwest breezes become calm.
Sunday: Look for mostly sunny skies, and searing temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Shower and storm chances will range from 20-30%.
Today also marks the start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season. A look into the Atlantic basin this morning shows some stirring with an area of low pressure on the western Yucatan Peninsula. Odds for development are low to medium in the next 2-5 days, and favorable for development as it stays over the water. To get prepared for the season ahead, be sure to check out and update your Hurricane preparedness kit with the resources available on our First Alert Hurricane Page.
