First Alert Forecast: cooler and less humid to start June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday
Hopefully you’ve gotten a chance to head outside and enjoy this weather! We had lots of sunshine today with a few clouds giving us a quick relief. Tomorrows weather will be about the same! A great day to hit the beaches!
We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of seeing a quick shower or storm in the afternoon tomorrow. Rain chances remain low through much of the upcoming week. A low pressure system will increase our chance for rain by the end of next week.
Temperatures have dropped after the cold front passed Friday evening. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80s for tomorrow across the Cape Fear region. Another cold front will move across the Carolinas Monday, which will drop temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Which is much closer to the average for this time of year. Dew point temperatures will drop into the low 60s and 50s, making it much less humid outside and a bit more comfortable!
Today also marks the start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season. A look into the Atlantic basin this morning shows some stirring with an area of low pressure on the western Yucatan Peninsula. Odds for development are low to medium in the next 2-5 days, and favorable for development as it stays over the water. To get prepared for the season ahead, be sure to check out and update your Hurricane preparedness kit with the resources available on our First Alert Hurricane Page.
Here's a look at your 7 Day Planning Forecast.
