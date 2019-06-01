Coast Guard holds Public Safety Day on start of hurricane season

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard in Oak Island held their 14th Public Safety Day Saturday, representing first responders in both Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
June 1 is the official start of hurricane season- the event date was no coincidence either.
“Being able to engage with them and law and public safety officers. They can tell you how to stay out of those bad situations and what they’re going to do if you do end up in one," said Petty Officer Roberts. "Such as having a plan for a house fire, having a plan for any kind of emergency you might encounter.”
First responders want to make sure that in times of danger, people always have a backup plan.
“If you end up in a situation where you can’t leave and you have to stay, having a plan for what you’re going to do for that," said Petty Officer Roberts. "Its just a good opportunity to get ready for the hurricane season, but also get people ready for the summertime.”
The day also included a promotion ceremony for an officer moving up in rank.
