10-year-old Wilmington actress stars in ‘Swamp Thing’

A little actress from Wilmington is landing some BIG roles! It was such a pleasure chatting to Elle Graham #FirstatFour today. You have to hear her answer when I asked her if she wants to win an Oscar! I only wish you could have seen her mom's face, who was standing behind the camera! You can see Elle starring alongside Kate Mara in a movie that's in theaters now: Captive. The other HUGE movie you will see her in: http://www.wect.com/story/30067320/child-actress-appearing-on-big-screen-with-big-stars WECT News