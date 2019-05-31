10-year-old Wilmington actress stars in ‘Swamp Thing’

By Ashlea Kosikowski | May 31, 2019 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 5:41 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Swamp Thing premiered Friday on the DC Universe streaming service, starring a 10-year-old actress from Wilmington.

Elle Graham is featured in five of the episodes, playing a character named Susie Coyle. It’s not her first time on screen. The young star already has an impressive acting resume. Graham has appeared in Walking Dead and Stranger Things.

She is featured heavily in one of the trailers DC released for Swamp Thing.

The show, filmed on location in Wilmington, is in the horror/fantasy genre.

But the creepiness of the series did not phase Graham.

“I never got scared because I knew the people so I never got scared when they were in their acting mode,” she said.

Elle Graham, 10, stars in 'Swamp Thing.' (Source: Emily Graham)
Graham said she loved working on the show.

“It’s an amazing story line,” she said. “It’s a wild ride. You think one thing is going to happen but then the next thing happens.”

Graham enjoys being an actress because she said it gets her out of math homework.

We first interviewed Graham five years ago.

RELATED: Child actress appearing on big screen with big stars

At the time, she wasn’t interested in winning any awards for her work - but she liked the prizes her mom, Emily, gave her.

She’s changed her tune.

“I don’t think I would ever say no to an Oscar,” Graham said.

We will be cheering her on when she’s on the Oscar stage!

