Wilmington Sharks fall to Fayetteville in home opener

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fayetteville SwampDogs spoiled Wilmington’s season opener beating the Sharks, 7-2, at Buck Hardee Field on Thursday.
SwampDog’s start Jonathan Cole (1-0) gave up two runs and struck out six in seven innings pitched.
New Hanover graduate Caleb Bishop (0-1) started for the Sharks and allowed four runs in four innings.
The Sharks (0-1) look to rebound Friday as they host the Holly Springs Salamanders at 7:05 p.m. at Buck Hardee Field.
