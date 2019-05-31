Wilmington Sharks fall to Fayetteville in home opener

Wilmington Sharks game one
By John Smist | May 30, 2019 at 11:12 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 11:54 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fayetteville SwampDogs spoiled Wilmington’s season opener beating the Sharks, 7-2, at Buck Hardee Field on Thursday.

SwampDog’s start Jonathan Cole (1-0) gave up two runs and struck out six in seven innings pitched.

New Hanover graduate Caleb Bishop (0-1) started for the Sharks and allowed four runs in four innings.

The Sharks (0-1) look to rebound Friday as they host the Holly Springs Salamanders at 7:05 p.m. at Buck Hardee Field.

