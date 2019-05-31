Wilmington police identify officers who fatally shot man on Owens Court Wednesday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of 62-year-old Gerard Tremblay outside of his Owens Court home Wednesday night.
According to the WPD, officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Wednesday after Tremblay reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.
Tremblay’s wife called 911 and said her husband was hunkered down in their bedroom, threatening suicide, and had previously fired a gunshot through their home’s ceiling.
Police say officers Scott Bramley and Brian Wilson shot Tremblay after he exited the house with several firearms and ignored multiple commands from officers. Tremblay died at the scene.
Neither officer was hurt in the confrontation.
Three investigations have been launched in reference to the incident; the SBI is looking into the officer-involved shooting, an internal review is underway, and a separate investigation has been launched into the initial shots fired call.
Bramley and Wilson have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigations.
