Wilmington man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to federal prison after he was convicted of downloading hundreds of files depicting child pornography.
Ricardo Jerome Bennett Sr., 48, was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
On Nov. 28, 2018, Bennett was found guilty of two counts of receipt of child pornograpy and one count of possession of child pornography containing minors under the age of 12 following a three-day trial.
In August 2014, the FBI used undercover software to identify an IP address that was downloading child pornography and offering the files so others could download them too.
A search warrant was issued for the home associated with the IP address and during the search, agents confiscated multiple electronic devices belonging to Bennett.
Prosecutors added that Bennett made a full confession to law enforcement and admitted to downloading the images.
A forensic examination of Bennett’s devices revealed more than 1,000 files of child pornography which were downloaded in the manner that Bennett described during his interview. The files included both images and videos depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit activity.
