Wilmington area student wins big in Shark Tank-like contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Nick Cannon Foundation, along with the Brigade Boys & Girls club, partnered to put on Wilmington’s first American Teen Mogul competition. The competition is basically a version of Shark Tank for local youth.
Students from over ten schools in four counties participated in the event that gave them a taste of the real world. They soaked up every moment to make sure this experience wasn’t wasted.
“I know what I’m planning to do in my future,” said Nijel Thomas, a competitor in the competition. “I know pretty much I’m getting myself ready for these types of things. I think this experience is going to teach me a lot in life.”
The career readiness program is set to expose students to high demand industries, of course, with the expectations of planning for a better future. Organizers want to make sure they pass down as much knowledge as possible during the program for these young entrepreneurs
“I want to kind of pay it forward to some of these younger folks so that they can empower themselves economically and move forward with the confidence they need to be successful,” said Executive Director of the Nick Cannon Foundation Ron Highsmith.
The winner of the competition, a junior from New Hanover High School, Shameka Richardson, recieved $1,000 in prize money. Richardson’s idea was to install trauma kits in public areas, so if a person gets shot or severely hurt, someone on scene can help them before paramedics arrive.
“I will definitely go further with this in my career and maybe inspire others to do this and motivate them,” said Shameka Richardson.
