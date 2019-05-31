U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offering boating safety course

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Wrightsville Beach is offering a boating safety course on Saturday, June 15.
The event, which is hosted by Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Fran Russ Recreation Center located at 1 Bob Sawyer Dr.
According to officials, the beginners boating course “will give the student the knowledge needed to obtain a safety certificate from the state of North Carolina.”
Topics will include:
- basic introduction to types of boats
- boating law
- required safety equipment
- discussion of navigation aids
- boating problems
- trailering your boat.
The cost is $35 per person. If you bring a friend, spouse or significant other, you each get $10 off the price.
Due to limited space, advance registration is recommended. Contact Capt. Paul Best at captpaulbest@gmail.com or call 910-232-6522.
