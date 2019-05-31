U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offering boating safety course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Wrightsville Beach is offering a boating safety course on Saturday, June 15.
By Jim Gentry | May 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM EDT

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Wrightsville Beach is offering a boating safety course on Saturday, June 15.

The event, which is hosted by Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Fran Russ Recreation Center located at 1 Bob Sawyer Dr.

According to officials, the beginners boating course “will give the student the knowledge needed to obtain a safety certificate from the state of North Carolina.”

Topics will include:

  • basic introduction to types of boats
  • boating law
  • required safety equipment
  • discussion of navigation aids
  • boating problems
  • trailering your boat.

The cost is $35 per person. If you bring a friend, spouse or significant other, you each get $10 off the price.

Due to limited space, advance registration is recommended. Contact Capt. Paul Best at captpaulbest@gmail.com or call 910-232-6522.

