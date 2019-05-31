TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection of Fourth and Grace to close for brick work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The intersection of Fourth and Grace streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday while crews begin brick installation.
The intersection is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Afterward, brick installation will resume on North 4th Street, between Grace and Chestnut streets, for about two weeks.
The work is part of the City of Wilmington’s ongoing 4th Street Brick Rehab Project.
“The city has approximately four miles of brick streets, some of which have been covered over with asphalt as utility and other repairs have occurred time,” officials said in a news release. “Removing the asphalt from existing brick streets is one of the top priorities in the city’s preservation efforts.”
