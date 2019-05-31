“Overwhelming public participation" pushes back Cape Fear Crossing deadline

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -DOT officials say they have gotten such a response regarding the Cape Fear Crossing project, they’re moving back the date a preferred alternative will be chosen.
Leaders were scheduled to choose one of six alternative locations for the 9.5 mile road and bridge over the Cape Fear River in June. After receiving more than 3,000 comments on the project, the DOT pushed that deadline back six months to December.
A press release says the public hearings held in late April were so “successful,” project leaders have been given more time to consider all of the feedback and analyze more data.
Once the alternative is determined, there will be additional public input opportunities to provide feedback as the design phase begins.
According to the DOT, the Cape Fear Crossing would help improve traffic flow and enhance freight movements from US 17 and I-140 in Brunswick County to US 421 near the port of Wilmington.
