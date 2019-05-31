New Hanover County Schools honor 2019 Educators of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education honored 45 of the county’s top educators Wednesday night at Ashley High School.
Around 200 people attended the banquet, including school staff, administrators and school board members.
Timothy Jarman of Ashley High School was honored as the county’s overall educator of the year for the 2019 school year.
“My work as a teacher today is my best attempt to express my gratitude for my exceptional education with the hope that I can provide the students of my community with a transformative learning experience similar to my own," said Jarman.
Glen Locklear of the AC Rowe Center was named the Principal of the year.
Each winner was recognized for their contributions to education and presented awards from the board of education.
The following individuals were named NHCS' Educators of the Year:
- Elementary School – Brittany Candela, The International School at Gregory
- Middle School – Stephanie Titzel, Roland-Grise Middle School
- High School – Timothy Jarman, Ashley High School
- Principal- Glen Locklear, J.C. Roe Center, was named the 2019-2020 Principal of the Year.
- The 2019-2020 NHCS Overall Educator of the Year is Timothy Jarman.
As the NHCS Teacher of the Year, Mr. Jarman received the keys to a new Toyota Prius to use for one year, thanks to a partnership with Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington. The Wells Fargo Foundation contributed $1,000 to each Elementary, Middle, and High School Teacher of the Year, and the Principal of the Year.
Mr. Jarman and Mr. Locklear will go on to represent NHCS at the regional level and possibly advance to the state level.
