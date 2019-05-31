New Hanover County deputies search for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement is reaching out to the public for help finding 20-year-old Kimora Davis.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, she was reported missing Monday and she was last seen at 115 Silver Lake Road.
Davis is 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, medium length hair and a skinny build. Officials do not have a description of the clothes she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.