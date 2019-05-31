‘Unspeakable, senseless violence’: 12 killed, suspect identified in Va. Beach shooting

“I am heartbroken by the horrific shooting today in Virginia Beach. My prayers are with all who have been affected, and I want Virginians to know I will keep pushing for Congress to take action to prevent the daily scourge of gun violence in America," Kaine said. “I was just in Virginia Beach this morning. It’s such a strong and beautiful community, and the bravery of the first responders today is a testament to that. My heart aches to see it devastated by yet another gun violence tragedy.”