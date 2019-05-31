Missing Greenville freshman found safe after day-long search, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A Greenville teen last seen at school on Thursday at Woodmont High School was found safe, Friday afternoon, according to Greenville County deputies.
Lt. Ryan Flood confirmed just before 2 p.m. that Alexandria Jade Bowman, 15, had been located, but did not provide details.
Bowman was last seen Thursday about 3:15 p.m. at Woodmont High School where she is a freshman, deputies said.
According to a Facebook post by Bowman’s stepmother, Jodi Bowman, she attended all her classes but never got on the school bus. She also said her stepdaughter did not have a cellphone.
