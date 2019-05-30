Ill. House approves legalized recreational marijuana use

The Illinois House approved legalized recreational marijuana use on Friday, May 31.
By Nichole Cartmell | May 29, 2019 at 8:59 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 5:08 PM

It'll be sent to Governor JB Pritzker next, who says he will sign it.

It’ll be sent to Governor JB Pritzker next, who says he will sign it.

“The state of Illinois just made history, legalizing adult-use cannabis with the most equity-centric approach in the nation. This will have a transformational impact on our state, creating opportunity in the communities that need it most and giving so many a second chance. I applaud bipartisan members of the General Assembly for their vote on this legislation and I especially want to thank the sponsors Senator Steans and Representative Cassidy, as well as Senator Hutchinson, Senator Aquino, Leader Gordon-Booth, Representative Villanueva, the Black and Latino Caucuses, and Senator Barickman and Representative Welter for their tremendous work to make legalization a reality. In the interest of equity and criminal justice reform, I look forward to signing this monumental legislation.”
Gov. Pritzker

The Senate passed it late on Wednesday, May 29.

The Democratic-led Senate chamber approved the legislation 38 to 17.

The law should take effect some time in 2020.

Carbondale business owners reacted on Thursday to the Senate passing it.

Lawmakers added restrictions on home cultivation and a tightened the process for clearing past pot convictions.

If signed by Gov. Pritzker residents in Illinois ages 21 and older would be able to legally buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries.

Under the law, it would be legal for residents to possess up to once ounce (30 grams), and up to 15 grams for non-residents.

The final version of the bill allows only medical marijuana patients to grow their own at home.

Those convicted in the past of possession of 30 grams or less could have their records expunged.

