’I was just as surprised as anyone’: Friend, fellow aviator shocked to learn of ‘Jerry’ Tremblay’s death, man killed in police shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has identified 62-year-old Gerard Tremblay as the man shot and killed by officers outside of his Owens Court home Wednesday night.
To Tremblay’s friends, he was known as Jerry. Zachary Piech, the co-founder of the Cape Fear Flying Club, knew Tremblay as a friend and fellow aviator.
“I think I was just as surprised as anyone. Imagine a good friend of yours, and you get a call tomorrow morning that they’ve died,” said Piech.
Piech said he was shocked when he found out Tremblay was the man at the center of the officer-involved shooting.
“I don’t think he had it in him to hurt anyone. I wasn’t there, I don’t know the situation, I don’t know if anyone else on scene felt threatened. Certainly the police were called for a reason. But I think we have to step back from that and just look at a man who had a lifetime of love and professionalism and things to share with others and he had decades left more to give,” Piech said.
Piech said Tremblay was a pilot for 40-50 years and also worked as a flight instructor.
"He trained hundreds of pilots to fly, countless instrument check rides, commercial pilot check rides, flying other people’s airplanes to transport them, so just a guy that has had a huge impact on society, on hundreds of people’s lives,” Piech said.
Piech also said Tremblay loved bringing the aviation community together.
“I mean, he was the guy who would organize events, who would hold barbecues, who wanted other people to socialize and share their love of aviation. He was just one of those people that drew others to him,” he said.
Piech said he was aware that Tremblay was dealing with business challenges, but did not realize the severity of his state.
"He’d be the first to admit he was not the best business person and I know through conversation that that led to some financial hardship but that’s not a reason to give up and I think maybe it’s a message too for people with guns or friends of gun owners that if they’re not in a great place maybe it’s time to keep their guns in your safe for a while instead of their safe,” he said.
Piech believes if Tremblay did not have access to his guns at the time of the incident, he would likely still be alive.
I find it hard to believe he was looking to hurt anyone else, I just don’t think he was that kind of person. I think he was just a guy who got to the end of his rope on frustration or finance or relationship. I mean, I have no idea. This is nobody’s fault but his, but I just wish others could have helped him,” Piech said.
Piech agreed to talk about his friend with the hope of bringing mental health issues into focus.
"He made very poor choices in the end and that’s on him but there are hundreds of people out there today benefiting from his teachings and he was, in my mind, a master pilot and may have achieved that at some point if he had still been alive,” he said. “I certainly also feel for his family, law enforcement. Those folks had to go home that day having done a job they had to do that for their own safety and I think we all understand that and appreciate what they had to do but we are all left wishing and searching for what could have gone different so it didn’t have to happen that way.”
Piech hopes his legacy will be a positive one within the aviation community, one he was an integral part of for decades.
“I think we all in the aviation community and the Cape Fear Flying Club with others who he touched in Wallace and in Wilmington, he would have been part of that for many years to come and done a lot more good. That’s the saddest part. That he didn’t recognize what he was worth to everyone else,” Piech said.
