’I was just as surprised as anyone’: Friend, fellow aviator shocked to learn of ‘Jerry’ Tremblay’s death, man killed in police shooting

"He made very poor choices in the end and that’s on him but there are hundreds of people out there today benefiting from his teachings and he was, in my mind, a master pilot and may have achieved that at some point if he had still been alive,” he said. “I certainly also feel for his family, law enforcement. Those folks had to go home that day having done a job they had to do that for their own safety and I think we all understand that and appreciate what they had to do but we are all left wishing and searching for what could have gone different so it didn’t have to happen that way.”