Hoggard and New Hanover ready for state championship series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the New Hanover baseball and the Hoggard softball teams state championships series begin Friday.
The Hoggard Vikings advanced to the state championship series for the first time 2001 and looking to win the programs first title.
Vikings senior pitcher Jesse Mathis is enjoying every second of the playoff run.
“This is a once in a lifetime thing,” said Mathis. “Win or lose I have built great friendships and we are having fun, so we’ll enjoy it while we can.”
The Vikings take on South Caldwell Friday at 5 p.m. at N.C. State, and enter the state championship series riding an eight-game winning streak. One of the keys to the team’s success is getting contributions from everyone.
“If one of us is struggling a little bit then the rest of us have to pick up the pace,” said Vikings head coach Collen St. Ledger. “Like if Jesse is having a rough inning we need to make the routine plays behind her.”
The New Hanover baseball team is the defending 3A state champions and no strangers to series. The Wildcats in the title series for the third straight year.
Friday the No. 1 seeded Wildcats will face No. 10 Marvin Ridge at Five County Stadium in Zebulon at 8 p.m.
“I feel after this week we’ll be prepared,” said NHHS senior Blake Walston. “We have a good scouting report on them and if we practice how we can we will be just fine.”
“They will pitch well with future college players from the right side,” added Wildcat coach Richard Roy about Marvin Ridge. “I think the biggest thing is that they have college players all over the field. But they are playing really well right now.”
