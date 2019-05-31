First Alert Forecast: strong or severe storms possible to end the month of May

A cold front will cross the Carolinas tonight and overnight. Ahead of the front, we can expect to see some showers and also the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms overnight. The National Weather Service has Issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Southeastern North Carolina until 11 p.m. That front will linger along the coast through Saturday. Storm Prediction Center has the Cape Fear region under a slight risk for severe weather, with the main threat being gusty winds and hail. Be sure to have your WECT Weather App handy, and volume turned on, to track these storms on interactive radar, push alert warmings and also hour by hour forecasts!