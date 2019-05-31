First Alert Forecast: strong or severe storms possible to end the month of May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! We finally made it to the weekend and also the end of May! It’s been a hot and dry May shattering record temperatures and also placing many of us in a drought! Good news though! We’ll be feeling much cooler, and less sticky air to start off June, along with the chance for some showers!
A cold front will cross the Carolinas tonight and overnight. Ahead of the front, we can expect to see some showers and also the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms overnight. The National Weather Service has Issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Southeastern North Carolina until 11 p.m. That front will linger along the coast through Saturday. Storm Prediction Center has the Cape Fear region under a slight risk for severe weather, with the main threat being gusty winds and hail. Be sure to have your WECT Weather App handy, and volume turned on, to track these storms on interactive radar, push alert warmings and also hour by hour forecasts!
This cold front will drop temperatures down into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend. A second cold front will cross Monday, dropping temperatures once again into the low to mud 80s. Dew point temperatures will drop as well, making it not feel as hot and sticky as you walk outside!
Here’s a look at your First Alert Forecast for the next 7 days for the Wilmington area. On your WECT Weather App you can find the ten-day forecast specifically for your zipcode!
