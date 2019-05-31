First Alert Forecast: gusty storm chances growing as temps get set to drop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Are you ready to move on from May? You're definitely ready if you aren't a fan of this persistent, broiling, desiccating, and suffocating Carolina high pressure ridge weather pattern. Pending the official numbers: May 2019 is likely be one the hottest and driest Mays ever recorded in Wilmington and the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast reflects cooler and possible wetter changes as the ridge breaks down...