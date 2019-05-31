First Alert Forecast: gusty storm chances growing as temps get set to drop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Are you ready to move on from May? You're definitely ready if you aren't a fan of this persistent, broiling, desiccating, and suffocating Carolina high pressure ridge weather pattern. Pending the official numbers: May 2019 is likely be one the hottest and driest Mays ever recorded in Wilmington and the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast reflects cooler and possible wetter changes as the ridge breaks down...
Friday: partly cloudy skies, a 30-40% chance of a shower or heavy, gusty storm, southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, and highs mainly in the lower and middle 90s.
Friday night: variable clouds, a 40-50% chance of a shower or heavy, gusty storm, variable winds of 5 to 15 mph, and lows mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: partly cloudy skies, a 20-30% chance of a leftover shower or storm, northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, and highs in the more seasonable upper 80s.
