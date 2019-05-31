Police identify pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 46-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle near the 6600 block of Market Street Thursday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Police say they received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian just before 10 p.m. Thursday
Jennifer Dandron with the WPD said Angela Langston of Wilmington crossed into travel lanes on Market Street from the parking lot of Catch restaurant when she was hit. She died at the scene.
There is no crosswalk or traffic control device near the area it occurred.
After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, the WPD has decided not to file charges against the driver.
