Charity concert to benefit programs that help feed children over summer break

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2nd Annual Jam to Help the Kids works to make sure all children are well fed while school is out for summer break.
The benefit concert is put on by the City of Wilmington and sponsored by Intracoastal Reality and Wrightsville Beach Brewery. The concert will benefit NourishNC and the United Way of the Cape Fear Area.
12 million children live in “food insecure” homes, according to the USDA. That means their families don’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. Six out of seven kids don’t get the meals they need while out of school for the summer months. Millions of kids rely on school for regular, healthy meals.
Jam to Help the Kids is working to bring those numbers down. The concert is 100% charity. The money will go towards local programs that benefit children in the Wilmington community that may be nutritionally at risk during summer break.
Jam to Help the Kids is Saturday, June 1 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington. Tickets are free, but donations are encouraged. You’re asked to show up as close to 5 as possible to secure a spot.
Wavy Train, The Casserole, and The Coastal Collective will play throughout the night. There will also be food trucks and concessions for purchase.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.