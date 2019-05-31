Blockade Runner celebrates 55th anniversary, reopening post Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Blockade Runner has welcomed guests to the beach for 55 years, and Thursday the owners celebrated the milestone with an open house party.
The staff gave people the chance to check out the new renovations installed since September. Owner Mary Baggett says crews worked hard to repair the damages from Hurricane Florence.
“Many, many, many of my contractors, purveyors are here. The people who actually worked the site with me-they’re here. I mean, this party is for them, because they made it where I could celebrate this," said Baggett.
During the storm, the Blockade Runner’s roofs-all 14 of them-gave way to the 44 inches of rain and 90 mile an hour winds that hounded Wrightsville Beach. They suffered about $10 million worth of damage as a result.
The Wrightsville landmark closed its doors starting in September until Valentine’s Day Weekend when it reopened with half its rooms ready.The resort fully reopened its grounds and all but 10 rooms Memorial Day weekend.
Baggett said Thursday was about moving on. The party was to recognize the old in the resort’s traditions and accomplishments and to celebrate the new by showing people the hotel’s new look and direction.
