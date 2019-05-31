6 Bedrooms 4 1/2 baths under $390K a “best buy” in local real estate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For families looking for a lot of space, one property considered a “best buy” the week of May 26th, can be found at the Reserve at West Bay, just off of Market Street in Wilmington.
“For someone who needs a larger home, over 5,000 square feet, there aren’t than many out there," said Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “That’s why this is a best buy. It’s less than $390,000 and move in ready.”
The property is located at: 7483 Chipley Drive.
A prospective buyer needs to know there’s a catch. The home is located in a neighborhood that saw from flooding during Hurricane Florence.
“This house sits high enough that even with that much rain, it didn’t flood," Baylies explained. “It’s also worth noting, the driveway only accommodates two and the home sits on a corner lot with a bit of traffic on one side.”
Likes:
- six bedrooms four a half baths.
- builder’s model loaded with upgrades.
- stainless appliances and extra large island in kitchen.
- a third floor with two bedrooms and bonus room.
For a closer look at this property, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.