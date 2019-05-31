Bald Head Island seeing record number of sea turtle nests

A sea turtle nesting cage. (Source: Paul Hillbrand)
By Jim Gentry | May 31, 2019 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 9:42 AM

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Nesting season has just begun but Bald Head Island already is seeing a record number of sea turtle nests.

According to information from the Bald Head Island Conservancy, 22 nests have been laid on the island in May.

Officials with the Conservancy hope that after two lower nesting years this is a sign that turtles will break their 2016 record-high of 102 total nests for the season.

There also have been 32 false crawls where the mother will crawl up the beach to nest but turn back around before laying her eggs.

The Conservancy team has been able to identify 20 of the nesting mothers.

At this point, all of the nests have been laid by Loggerhead sea turtles.

Bald Head Island nests as of May 31 each year

2019 - 22 nests

2018 - 2 nests

2017 - 6 nests

2016 - 11 nests

2015 - 11 nests

2014 - 0 nests

2009 (10 years ago) - 2 nests

2004 (15 years ago) - 4 nests

Bald Head Island Conservancy's sea turtle team measures a sea turtle shell.
Bald Head Island Conservancy's sea turtle team measures a sea turtle shell. (Source: Bald Head Island Conservancy')

