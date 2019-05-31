Bald Head Island seeing record number of sea turtle nests

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Nesting season has just begun but Bald Head Island already is seeing a record number of sea turtle nests.
According to information from the Bald Head Island Conservancy, 22 nests have been laid on the island in May.
Officials with the Conservancy hope that after two lower nesting years this is a sign that turtles will break their 2016 record-high of 102 total nests for the season.
There also have been 32 false crawls where the mother will crawl up the beach to nest but turn back around before laying her eggs.
The Conservancy team has been able to identify 20 of the nesting mothers.
At this point, all of the nests have been laid by Loggerhead sea turtles.
2019 - 22 nests
2018 - 2 nests
2017 - 6 nests
2016 - 11 nests
2015 - 11 nests
2014 - 0 nests
2009 (10 years ago) - 2 nests
2004 (15 years ago) - 4 nests
