‘Armed and dangerous’ SC man wanted on domestic violence charge involving woman found dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on a previous domestic assault charge on a woman who was found dead on Tuesday.
Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, of Heath Springs, is wanted on a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Officials have not released many details about the incident, but warned citizens not to approach McIlwain if they see him, stating he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Investigators confirmed the victim of the domestic violence charge is 36-year-old Kimberly Alger, who was found dead near the back steps of a vacant home in Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Alger’s death as a homicide - but the department did could not confirm that McIlwain’s charges are in any way connected to the killing.
McIlwain - who is also wanted on a shoplifting charge - could be driving a dark-colored 2006 Nissan Altima with a paper SC tag 8690LF.
Anyone who sees McIlwain or has information about his whereabouts or the case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.