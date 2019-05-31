Archaeological work underway at Fort Anderson Historic Site

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The public is invited to watch as students with Eastern Carolina University uncover history at the Brunswick Town State Historic Site.
The archaeological work at the pre-Revolutionary post on the Cape Fear River will continue through June 14.
The site was burned by British troops in 1776 and never fully recovered. During the Civil War, Fort Anderson was constructed atop the ruins and served as part of the Cape Fear River defenses below Wilmington before the fall of the Confederacy.
Visitors can still see the ruins of colonial kitchens, home sites and buildings, along with the shell of St. Philip’s Anglican Church.
Some ruins are still being unearthed by archaeologists.
“Excavations have discovered a large, all brick foundation structure, which may be the oldest building associated with Brunswick. It is also much larger than was anticipated,” said site manager Jim McKee.
The students will dig Tuesday through Saturday and the public is invited to observe. A Public Archaeology Day will be held Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where visitors will have the opportunity to participate and view some of the artifacts that have been excavated.
