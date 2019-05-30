Wilmington Police Department promotes first female Deputy Chief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Captain Alejandra Sotelo will become the first female to be promoted to Deputy Chief.
Captain Sotelo is from Texas and has lived in Wilmington for more than 30 years. She earned her degree in criminal justice from UNCW and joined the Wilmington Police Department in 2000. She is a graduate of the 74th class of the administrative officers management program at NC State University and is currently working on her Master’s degree at UNC Pembroke.
Captain Sotelo has worked in the department’s patrol, investigations and internal affairs divisions. Before the promotion, she served as the Captain over planning and research which oversees the Real Time Crime Center, training, recruiting and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
When the new title becomes effective on June 24, she will begin overseeing the support services bureau.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.