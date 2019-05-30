Whiteville man convicted in federal court of daring Lumberton bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man was convicted in federal court on Thursday on charges related to a daring bank robbery in Lumberton and subsequent police chase that spanned two counties last year.
Following a three-day trial, federal prosecutors said Daquan Madrid Pridgen, 27, was found guilty of bank robbery, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a bank robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Pridgen and three other heavily-armed men — Demetris Sean Robinson, 27, Rashad Davonte Young, 27, and Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 30, all from Whiteville — entered a PNC Bank in Lumberton on Jan. 23, 2018 and held bank employees and a customer at gunpoint while they stole more than $40,000.
Lumberton police responded to the scene and a vehicle chase ensued. During the chase, the suspects fired their weapons at law enforcement, hitting six Lumberton Police Department vehicles and one Robeson County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Once the men’s gray Saturn reached a convenience store in Lumberton, Young fled on foot while Vaughn continued to drive through Columbus County, where the vehicle was abandoned and the three remaining men escaped into the woods.
All four were later arrested by law enforcement.
Pridgen and Robinson, who was convicted on May 1, 2018, both face 20 years to life in prison, a fine up to $750,000, and up to 5 years of supervised release.
Young and Vaughn previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the bank robbery. They’re also waiting to be sentenced.
