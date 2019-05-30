Mother of Murrayville man killed in standoff remembers son nearly a year later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Joshua Nash Bryant died nearly a year ago after he was involved in a standoff with police that lasted through the night. The 20-year-old died when law enforcement shot in the chest three times.
Almost a year since his death, his family is recovering the best way they know how. A family member found a picture with Josh’s head right under a star, and that’s when his mother knew her son was in heaven.
“My brother-in-law was there at the funeral home and he said ‘Oh Emily, I want to show you this picture I found this morning,’" said mother Emily Matthews. "He said ‘look where the star is, over Josh’s head,’ and [to me] that was, God [saying] ‘He’s with me.’”
Matthews describes her son as one-of-a-kind.
“He was just a very considerate, very loving person and I’ve never known him to be ugly or mean to anyone," Matthews said.
On Wednesday, a 62-year-old man was fatally shot by police close to where Bryant’s family lives now. Bryant’s mother says it hit close to home.
“When I saw what happened last night with the man across the street... the whole scenario is like the same thing," said Matthews. "He was suicidal, he barricaded him in the house. They say he came out with multiple weapons, same thing they said about my son.”
The family takes their days, one step at a time, and has subtle memories of Josh placed throughout Matthews’ apartment, including their son’s cat, Shadow.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.