911 call reveals tense moments before deadly officer-involved shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 911 call released Thursday revealed the tense moments before a 62-year-old man was shot and killed by Wilmington police after he reportedly refused to drop his weapons when confronted by officers.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Owens Court. The man, whose identity has not been released yet, had reportedly barricaded himself in his home.
According to 911 records, a caller who identified herself as the man’s wife told dispatchers that her husband was armed and was barricaded in their bedroom, threatening suicide.
“Have any shots been fired yet, ma’am?” a dispatcher asked. The woman said he fired a single shot through the home’s ceiling.
The dispatcher asked the woman, who was in the backyard of the home, if her husband has done anything like this in the past and she answered no.
“Can I ask what happened?," the dispatcher said.
“Well he’s been drinking and he hasn’t had anything to eat. I tried to feed him and he threw the food out in the back porch. And now he’s barricaded himself and I tried to talk him out of it, but he took the gun and shot it through the roof and the ceiling,” the caller said.
About 20 minutes after the initial call, dispatch notes that an officer said the man “came outside with a firearm again” and another officer said “he has two guns — one revolver, one semi-automatic.”
Police said officers shot the man after he left the house with several firearms and ignored multiple commands from officers. The 62-year-old died at the scene, according to the Wilmington Police Department. No officers were hurt in the confrontation.
A Wilmington Police spokesperson said the man’s name was not released Wednesday because WPD must coordinate with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on releasing information.
WECT has requested the information of the officers involved in the shooting, pursuant to the state’s open records law and is awaiting that information at this time.
The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigations.
Three investigations have been launched in reference to the incident; the SBI is looking into the officer involved shooting, an internal review is underway and a separate investigation has been launched into the initial shots fired call.
