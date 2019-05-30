Leland declares water shortage, implements conservation measures for customers

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland officially declared a water shortage Thursday and put voluntary conservation measures in place for their water customers.
A press release notes the ongoing drought conditions and increased demand due to beach vacationers have made a mark on the town’s water supply.
The Town of Leland has adopted its own Stage I Water Conservation Alert to help make sure there’s enough water available to take care of essential needs. Leaders hope the voluntary reductions reduce the demand enough to avoid mandatory reductions on water if the drought conditions continue.
Under a Stage 1 alert, water system customers are asked to make adjustments like limiting irrigation. According to the Town of Leland, irrigation demands represent the bulk of non-essential water use.
The press release from the Town of Leland also included the following tips:
1. Address any non-essential needs outside the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., preferably waiting until after nightfall.
2. Avoid over watering of yards. One inch of water a week in the summer will keep most types of grass healthy. To determine how long you need to run your sprinkler to provide one inch of water, place straight-edged cans at different distances from your sprinkler and time how long it takes to for each can to collect an average of one inch of water.
3. Install rain shut-off devices on automatic sprinkler systems.
4. Do not water pavement and impervious surfaces, and do not spray off sidewalks, driveways or patios.
5. Follow the recommended irrigation schedule to even out system demands:
a. Odd address numbers: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
b. Even address numbers: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday
c. No irrigation on Monday.
6. Keep shrubbery watering at a minimum outside the peak demand hours. Use drip irrigation systems in beds and around trees to prevent evaporation.
7. Use abundant mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture.
8. Plant drought-tolerant grasses, trees and plants.
9. Adjust your mower height to a higher setting to retain moisture.
10. Limit the use of clothes washers and dishwashers. When used, operate fully loaded and outside peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., preferably at night.
11. Limit vehicle washing and use commercial car washes that recycle water.
12. Bathe using a shower rather than in a bathtub and limit showers to no more than five minutes.
13. Inspect and repair all faulty and defective parts of faucets and toilets. Pay attention to dripping sounds.
14. Do not leave faucets running while shaving, brushing teeth, rinsing or preparing food.
15. Install water-saving shower heads. Install water-saving devices in toilets such as early closing flappers.
16. Limit the hours you run water-cooled air conditioners.
17. Keep drinking water in a container in the refrigerator instead of running water from a faucet until it is cool.
18. Do not fill new (or empty) swimming or wading pools. Top off existing swimming pools from dusk until dawn.
19. Cover pool and spas when not in use to prevent evaporation.
20. Use disposable and biodegradable dishes when possible.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.