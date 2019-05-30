House bill would help Wrightsville Beach improve area around Johnnie Mercer’s Pier

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - House Bill 52 has passed the House, is now in the Senate and if approved, it could change the look — not to mention accessibility to much needed services — in a popular area of Wrightsville Beach.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover), along with public donations, grants and city and county money, would provide a boost for Wrightsville Beach’s Salisbury Street Project, which Mayor Bill Blair called “a game-changer” for that area of the town. Included in the project are plans for wider sidewalks to promote not only safer pedestrian movement to and from the beach, but also better connectivity to the Greensboro Street Park and the Wrightsville Beach Loop.
House Bill 52 would allow Wrightsville Beach to approve changes to oceanfront property around Johnnie Mercer’s Pier that benefit the public, things like gazebos, public restrooms, outdoor showers and public beach access.
"Basically what we're trying to do is improve that whole West Salisbury-East Salisbury (area)," Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens said. "We had a lot of donations from the public, a little over $1 million in donations. We're seeking grants. The town is gonna put in. The county put in so we're really gonna change the face of that area."
Owens said the town is hoping to have most, if not all, of the construction done before summer 2020.
Melvin Milbourne was on the beach near the pier Thursday and said even if construction would cause temporary hiccups in people's beach plans, it's worth it in the long run.
“When you talk about what I guess they’re introducing, it’s just a larger version of what’s here with the gazebos and more places to rinse off, cool off,” Milbourne, a Wilmington resident, said. “That’s a plus in any situation, especially when you’re on a packed beach and everybody’s fighting for the same thing.
"It’s a plus. It takes some of the stress off.”
For more information on the Salisbury Street Project, click here. House Bill 52 can be read in its entirety here.
The bill has been in the Senate since March 7.
