House bill would help Wrightsville Beach improve area around Johnnie Mercer’s Pier

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover), along with public donations, grants and city and county money, would provide a boost for Wrightsville Beach’s Salisbury Street Project, which Mayor Bill Blair called “a game-changer” for that area of the town. Included in the project are plans for wider sidewalks to promote not only safer pedestrian movement to and from the beach, but also better connectivity to the Greensboro Street Park and the Wrightsville Beach Loop.