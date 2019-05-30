First Alert Forecast: a break in the long, dry heat wave soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Wow have we been through a few sweltering, bone dry days! In its latest update, U.S. Drought Monitor, a division of NOAA, lists portions of the eastern Carolinas in a moderate drought designation. A break in the pattern is on our door step though. As May closes Friday and June begins Saturday, welcomed isolated to scattered showers and storms will return. So, as you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind:
- Drink lots of water.
- Apply sunscreen regularly.
- Hit the surf. Ocean temperatures are a relatively cool 78.
- Keep a regular garden irrigation schedule.
- Be cautious with cigarettes, grills, and outdoor burning.
Please work and play safely in the heat and thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team in this unusual and fiery weather pattern!
