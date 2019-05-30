Stage 1 water restrictions start Saturday for all CFPUA customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has expanded its Stage 1 Water Conservation Advisory to all its customers starting Saturday, June 1.
On Thursday, CFPUA had announced that effective Friday and continuing until further notice, customers in the northern part of New Hanover County served by the Richardson Water Treatment Plant and those in the Middle Sound area would be under the advisory.
“Continued lack of significant rain and hot weather are driving record demand on all three of CFPUA’s drinking-water systems,” CFPUA said in a release. “Staff already have added emergency wells to increase capacity and taken steps to optimize our systems. CFPUA-wide water restrictions are being enacted to help ensure water is available for all customers and for essential services such as fire protection.”
The Stage 1 restrictions are being put in place to help ensure water is available for all customers and for essential services such as fire protection, according to CFPUA officials.
A Stage 1 Advisory includes a number of restrictions on irrigation. See the chart below.
On days when irrigation is permitted for your address, installed sprinkler systems may be operated from midnight to 6 a.m. and hose-end sprinklers from 6-10 a.m. Residential customers washing vehicles should use a trigger nozzle that automatically shuts off when not in use.
An application for a permit (mentioned in the table above) to allow for irrigation of new landscape may be found here.
CFPUA says its staff are working on options to potentially increase capacity and optimize its systems. CFPUA encourages all customers to use water wisely and conserve whenever possible.
