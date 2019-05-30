Burn bans declared across the Cape Fear area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Forest Service issued a burn ban for 18 North Carolina counties Thursday night. According to the press release, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington counties are included.
Under the proclamation, all open burning is banned and all burning permits are canceled. The burning ban goes into effect at 5 p.m. on May 30, 2019, and will remain in effect until further notice.
Violating the state Forest Service’s burn ban incurs a $100 fine plus $180 court costs. Anyone who sets a fire may be liable for reimbursing the N.C. Forest Service for any costs to put it out.
According to the press release from the NC Forest Service, the burn ban issued by the N.C. Forest service does not apply to a fire within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Local government agencies have jurisdiction over open burning within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling.
The following areas have announced additional restrictions on fires:
New Hanover County announced its burning ban applies to all fires, including those within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Open burning includes burning leaves, branches or other plant material, as well as campfires and fire pits. In all cases, burning trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics or other non-vegetative material is illegal.
Columbus County announced a burn ban due to dangerous forest fire conditions. Under the ban, burning is prohibited within 100 feet of any structure. People violating the ban can also be charged with violating the county fire ordinance. Columbus County says the ban encompasses the whole county except Whiteville and Tabor City.
Pender County issued a burn ban as well Thursday evening in response to the dry weather conditions. No outdoor burning can occur within 100 feet of any homes until the ban is lifted. According to the Pender County press release, the use of outdoor grills for cooking is still allowed, but grills must be covered once cooking is complete. Open pit cooking is not allowed under the ban.
The Town of Burgaw announced their own burn ban shortly after the county issued theirs.
