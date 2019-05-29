Red Cross in need of volunteers for disaster relief response

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the first agencies called when disaster strikes is now calling on the community for help. The Cape Fear Area Chapter of the American Red Cross needs volunteers.
James Jarvis, the Executive Director of the Red Cross says the organization lost a lot of people after Hurricane Florence.
“Anytime you have a storm with the magnitude of Hurricane Florence, a lot of folks were impacted themselves and so they had to move elsewhere,” Jarvis says. “We’re coming into the really busy part of not only hurricane season but more importantly home fire season, so we need those volunteers who are going to help us when a disaster strikes.”
The training will be a two-day course. According to the Red Cross, part 1 will be offered on Monday, June 3rd and again on Thursday, June 6th. Part 2 will be offered on Tuesday, June 4th and then again on Friday June 7th. During the two-day course, interested volunteers will learn about the role of the Red Cross during disasters and how to work alongside first responders.
“Serving on a Disaster Action Team is among the most rewarding volunteer opportunities you may ever experience,” said Jarvis. “You are often meeting with someone on the worst day of their life after a home fire or other natural disaster and you are there to provide them with food, clothing, temporary lodging and comfort – there is no better feeling than knowing that you just helped someone get to a better place as they begin their recovery.”
Jarvis says volunteers are typically on call one week per month.
If you’re interested in volunteering with the Cape Fear Area Chapter of the American Red Cross boot camp training, click here or call Katherine Crocker at 910-315-8571.
