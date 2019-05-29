MISSING: Rocky Point woman last seen driving a car Monday

Harley Marie Brown (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
May 28, 2019 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 11:15 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point woman has been missing since Monday and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find her.

According to a news release, Harley Marie Brown, 21, was last seen driving a 2013 Honda Accord with license plate WWH-5660.

Brown is 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.

