First Alert Forecast: scorching finish to May, milder start to June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Wednesday to you! Looking forward to the weekend? Understandable! Saturday, June 1 will mark the beginning of a new weather pattern for the Cape Fear Region: one of slightly cooler temperatures and slightly higher rain and storm chances. In the meantime, a sizzling summery high pressure ridge ought to hold on strong for the final days of May. So, as you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind: