Charlotte dog found after escaping in Leland area following crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Ivy the dog has been found, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
A Charlotte family, on the way to Topsail Beach for the Memorial Day weekend, was involved in a near fatal crash last Friday and their dog, Ivy escaped from the wreckage.
Luckily, she was recovered by the Brunswick Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services Saturday night on I-140. Ivy’s family is going to Brunswick County from Charlotte Sunday morning to reunite with their beloved dog.
The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy. 74 and I-140 on Friday, May 24. Their car flipped, they survived, and their four-legged loved one escaped.
“Ivy was so scared, she bolted as soon as the car stopped rolling,” says Abby Williams, Ivy’s owner. “We have not seen her since.”
Williams says Ivy escaped through a broken window. She says the family crawled out of that same window.
Word spread quickly on social media that a small, cream-colored Wheaten Terrier was missing in the Leland area.
Residents immediately started searching for Ivy.
“So many concerned local citizens have been out looking for Ivy and making phone calls,” says Williams. “One sweet woman even offered to let my husband stay at her house close by.”
The Williams have two children — 13-year-old Sarah and 11-year-old Owen — who are devastated after losing Ivy. The family was not able to enjoy their vacation, searching daily for Ivy.
“We are desperate to get her home,” says Williams. “We went back to the crash site multiple times over the weekend. We have posted all over social media. A kind local gentleman put up posters, and we have spoken to the local animal control, emergency authorities, and neighborhoods close by the crash site.”
Residents in the Windsor Park subdivision off Highway 74/76 reported sightings of Ivy on Tuesday night but no one could confirm it was the missing dog. At 10 Tuesday night, neighbors were out searching in groups.
“The outpouring of love and concern from this community has been amazing," Williams said. "My husband went back to Leland this morning after a 6:15 a.m. sighting. Unfortunately, we have had no luck finding Ivy.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.