WPD: Man accused of firing gun at occupied car

WPD: Man accused of firing gun at occupied car
Wagus Moore (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Gentry | May 28, 2019 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:52 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of shooting at an occupied car early Monday morning in Wilmington.

Wagus Moore has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging firearm in a reckless manner.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire in the 900 block of S. Third Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Officers determined that as Moore was driving past a parked car, he fired a gun at it.

The car was struck by gunfire but the person inside was not injured.

Officers located Moore traveling on 41st Street a few minutes later and took him into custody without incident.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.