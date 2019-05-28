WPD: Man accused of firing gun at occupied car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of shooting at an occupied car early Monday morning in Wilmington.
Wagus Moore has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging firearm in a reckless manner.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire in the 900 block of S. Third Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Officers determined that as Moore was driving past a parked car, he fired a gun at it.
The car was struck by gunfire but the person inside was not injured.
Officers located Moore traveling on 41st Street a few minutes later and took him into custody without incident.
