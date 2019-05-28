Woman charged in hit-and-run crash near Duplin Winery that left motorcyclist dead, woman injured

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend that left a motorcyclist dead.
According to an arrest warrant, Ginger Jewel Horton was charged with hit and run in an accident involving a death and hit and run in an accident involving great bodily injury.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Horton was booked Saturday and released Sunday on a $100,000 bond.
Arrest warrants state Horton was the driver of a black Nissan Altima involved in the crash in the early-morning hours on Friday, May 24. The collision happened on U.S. 17, near Duplin Winery.
The motorcyclist and a female passenger were reportedly struck by the Altima, which then fled the scene, the warrants state. Ten hours later, the suspect reportedly called police and said she was the driver of the vehicle.
The victim was identified as William Hogue, 61, of Fayetteville, N.C. The female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
Neither of the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, city officials previously said.
