Stairway collapse raises questions about state building codes

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A family photo opportunity went terribly wrong when the stairs at an Ocean Isle Beach home collapsed beneath at least 13 people on Monday.
At least five of them went to the hospital.
This isn’t the first time it’s happened. More than two dozen people got hurt when a deck collapsed in the same town in 2013.
We do not yet know if structural damage played a role in this incident but structural engineer James Lewis with Coastal River Engineering said it is common in coastal towns.
“One of the things that we see frequently is the fasteners, the nails, the screws, the bolts corrode relatively quickly and a board is only as good as its connection." Lewis said. "So if the connection fails then the whole thing starts to be in jeopardy. The other thing that happens is the sun and salt exposure do leech out the preservative in these things so you can see the strength of wood reduced significantly over time.”
According to property records, the home was built in 1986 and is owned by Dr. George Brown of Ohio. McClure Realty Vacations manages the vacation rental.
“There was a period of time from the 70′s into the 80′s that things were not well regulated in that industry and we see structures from those eras particularly that seem to be more susceptible to rot,” Lewis said.
While Lewis said he believes state building codes lead to safe design when followed correctly, Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith has a different opinion.
“The environment we’re in with the salt and everything is much higher corrosion and deterioration," Smith said. "These decks are built to state building code standards but I don’t think that state code anticipates there being a family of 12 to 15 to 20 people standing in one corner for a photo op and that happens all the time.
"I have a personal opinion that there ought to be stricter building codes for decks that are built to this height but that’s not the town’s decision to make. "We have to follow the North Carolina building code and we cannot pass ordinances that exceed that code.”
WECT spoke with litigation attorney H. Scott Overholt on Tuesday. He has worked on deck and staircase collapse lawsuits and said liability could also fall on the property management company depending on property management contacts.
Smith called the incident a tragedy and said he thinks it, like the incident in 2013, should prompt stricter building codes.
“This happens on all coastal towns. It happens. That’s why I think it needs to be addressed on the level that is making the decisions about this," Smith said. "It’s a far different thing when a deck is 12 feet in the air versus two feet off the ground so the liability and the chance for injury is just so much greater.”
WECT has reached out to McClure Realty Vacations for comment. They have not returned our calls.
We also tried to get in touch with the homeowner in Ohio, but have not been able to reach him.
