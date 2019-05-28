South College residents wary of proposed apartments, mixed-use development as builders push for rezoning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For Nancy Downing-Gainer, it can already take up to 20 minutes to exit her neighborhood onto South College Road, depending on the time of day.
With a proposed mixed-use development potentially bringing another 10,000 vehicle trips to the stretch of one of Wilmington’s main arteries, she said she and others in the Fox Run Farms, Tanglewood and other residential neighborhoods are worried about how much worse the congestion will get.
“Obviously the traffic bothers most people," Downing-Gainer said by phone Tuesday. "The majority of people who contact me are horrified, on both sides of college, about the traffic.”
Cameron Management and Drypond Partners, LLC are requesting New Hanover County rezone 5601 South College Road from R-15 residential to R-10, allowing for multi-family development.
The Timbers at Whiskey Branch, part of the Whiskey Branch brand, would offer 324 one-and-two-bedroom luxury apartments as well as office and retail space.
According to a traffic impact analysis, the majority of the traffic to the development would be linked to the 150,000 square-foot shopping center proposed.
Developers held a community meeting earlier this year, where an estimated 100 neighbors turned out to discuss the development.
Downing-Gainer said at that time, the residents were under the impression the development would be generating closer to 12,000 vehicle trips per day, with up to 900 additional vehicles expected to travel through the side streets contiguous with the residential neighborhoods.
In the study, early considerations of adding a traffic signal to mitigate some of the congestion are included, but would require approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The project would also be phased, with not all of the traffic coming on-line at once.
Representatives from Cameron Management had not returned calls or emails by publication time Tuesday, but documents submitted to New Hanover County for the rezoning process detailed the developers’ arguments for the proposed mixed-use site.
First, they argue that based on the county’s own projections for population growth — 120,000 additional people by 2040 — coupled with a limited supply of undeveloped land, a high-density, mixed-use development would be a better utilization of the slice of South College Road, rather than single-family homes.
The document further argues the plan is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Proving that consistency will be critical for developers, as the rezoning request also comes with a special use permit request, which will require a quasi-judicial hearing.
Downing-Gainer said its the rezoning request itself she has a problem with. She argues rezoning the land R-15 would not be consistent with the surrounding neighborhoods.
While there are several multi-family developments on the opposite side of College, she believes her side should be kept the way it is.
“[Building apartments] will destroy the contiguous neighborhoods,” she said. “That will put transient people in our neighborhoods.”
The proposal for the mixed-use site will go before the New Hanover County Planning Board on Thursday, June 6.
Emails obtained by WECT show several residents have already reached out to members of the New Hanover County Commission about the proposed development.
Downing-Gainer said she and others in her neighborhood understand South College is a main thoroughfare, and that there will be growth — they just want something different in their backyard.
She said from about 2012 until last November, residents along this corridor of South College Road were told Cameron and Drypond planned to build similar single-family homes on the property.
That, she says, is what she would prefer to go on the site.
