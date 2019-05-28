Pender County aims to fix water issues

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A water shortage emergency has been declared for residents in the Hampstead and Scott’s Hill areas of Pender County until further notice.
Pender County Utilities issued the declaration Sunday citing abnormally dry conditions, increased usage of water from the Rocky Point-Topsail Water and Sewer District System and current equipment and facilities limitations.
“The water supply is on the far western part of the county and is pumping the water through a 12-inch main to Scott’s Hill and the Hampstead area,” says Pender County Utilities Director Kenny Keel. “There’s only so much they can take, not to mention the increase of people this Memorial Day weekend."
PCU customers are urged to conserve water. Do not wash cars, water lawns and fill appliances such as clothes washers when you use them.
Despite what was previously reported, Pender County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Brown said a drought surcharge will not be applied to customers’ bills at this time.
According to a news release, the availability of potable water in Hampstead and Scott’s Hill is at reduced levels which could result in low system pressure and loss of water service.
“Around 20 PSI, that’s when the possibility of contamination (exists),” says Keel. “The outside pressure can become greater than inside. That’s when people are asked to boil water, or switch to bottled water.”
Neighbors in Hampstead and Scott’s Hill are asked to continue boiling their water until further notice. The county has taken water samples to test for contamination, and will be informing the public of the results Wednesday morning.
Over Memorial Day weekend, Pender County reached out to Surf City and to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority to get temporary connections in place to supplement the water supply.
Short term plans include reaching out to other area water systems for additional water to help through the summer.
PCU will be working with county commissioners to make some modifications to the current water restrictions to be able respond to this type of issue.
“Right now our shortage response plan is more general for the entire county and since this is a more targeted issue, I hope to get some rules in place to help us handle that until we get long term solutions in place and we won’t have to have these problems anymore,” says Keel.
Trends have shown that water was already limited and they would have to look at more supply in the future.
“We have been in negotiations for an interconnection with another water system, as well as the potential construction of a water treatment plant on the east side of the county,” says Pender County Commissioner David Williams.
These plans will take 12 to 18 months to implement due to negotiating contracts, permits and design.
