The most expensive local home hits the market at $7.8 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For millions of people who call this country home, there are some who believe the chance to live at the beach is a luxury; a dream come true.
But there’s living at the beach and “living at the beach”.
Hidden off the Carolina Beach Road is one home that holds the distinction as the tri-county area’s current record holder for the most expensive property.
If you drive Carolina Beach Road to get on and off Pleasure Island, you may not realize it, but you pass this home every day. It’s hidden back in the woods, nestled in 10 acres that back up the Intracoastal Waterway, directly across from Freeman Park.
7319 Carolina Beach Road sits on ten acres and includes a 6,216 square foot home, 1,114 square foot carriage house, a 3,388 square foot pool house and a 1673 guest home.
The one of a kind home has an asking price of $7.8 million dollars. The home is $1.3 more than the next most expensive available property.
“It’s not just the size and location that’s impressive” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “The craftsmanship in this home is incredible, from the custom staircase to the beautiful woods used throughout. It’s just amazing.”
