WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lucky duck has a chance to win thousands of dollars.
The Annual Coastal Duck Derby benefits Coastal Horizons Crisis Intervention Services (Open House Youth Shelter and The Rape Crisis Center).
The event is on Saturday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. The ducks will race in the water at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park.
Those who adopt a duck have a chance to win a variety of prizes.
Open House is a 24-hour, 9-bed facility that gives a safe place to stay to abused and/or neglected at-risk children.
The Rape Crisis Center (RCC) provides 24-hour response to victims via a hotline and in person at hospital emergency rooms in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties.
RCC also provides criminal justice advocacy for victims and works to prevent sexual violence with school-based prevention programming and free community workshops.
One duck in every 3,000 ducks in the derby will be randomly selected as a potential winning $100,000 duck by a third party.
