First Alert Forecast: record heat to close May, cooler changes to open June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In your First Alert Forecast, a huge high pressure ridge broils the Carolinas through at least Friday. Here are your Tuesday details for the Cape Fear Region:
- searing sunshine and sultry southeast breezes
- mainland high temperatures mainly 94 to 99 with heat index values cresting at a stressful 99 to 104
- beach high temperatures mainly 89 to 94
- a good shot at a record high at Wilmington (current record for May 28 is 97 set in 1967)
- limited 0 to 10% chances for a cooling and drenching shower or thunderstorm
As you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind:
- Drink lots of water.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Hit the surf, where ocean temperatures are still a relatively cool 78.
- Keep a tight and regular garden irrigation schedule.
- Be cautious with cigarettes, grills and outdoor burning.
Please work and play safely in the heat and thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team in this unusual and fiery weather pattern!
